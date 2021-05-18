Gary Wentworth Wake, M.D.
Gary Wentworth Wake, M.D., of Winchester, passed away on May 11, 2021, in Winchester, Virginia. He was born December 21, 1937, in Winchester, the son of Dr. Orville Wentworth Wake and Jane Addams Maphis Wake of Strasburg, Virginia.
Dr. Wake grew up on the campus of Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia during his father’s tenure as president. A graduate of E.C. Glass High School, he completed his freshman year at Texas Christian University before transferring to Lynchburg College to finish his undergraduate studies. During his senior year he was elected student body president. He married Dianne Helbert of Broadway, Virginia in 1963, received his medical degree in 1965 from the Medical College of Virginia, and completed his medical training at Norfolk General Hospital.
In 1966 Dr. Wake was drafted by United States Public Health Service and served in St. Louis, Missouri. He and his family moved to Winchester in 1968 to join Dr. James A. Miller to open the first community emergency room at Winchester Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed his time and experience there, but his passion was family medicine.
In 1969 he joined Dr. Samuel N. Whitacre in family medicine. Later Wake and Whitacre became Amherst Family Practice. Dr. Wake was board certified in both family medicine and addiction medicine with special interest in the medical needs of local companies. Industrial Medical Access, his published manual for company employers, continues to be a valuable resource for employee health management in the community.
Dr. Wake and his partners served as a preceptor to nursing, medical and pharmacy students, also as physicians for Shenandoah University. He was devoted to his patients and employees and always advocated for their well-being.
Retired from Amherst Family Practice in 2001, Dr. Wake joined Northwestern Community Services as a psychiatric support physician where he continued his legacy as an ardent supporter of the underserved and vulnerable members of the community. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, American Medical Association, and served as president of Northern Virginia Medical Society. He was a certified member of American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, a long serving trustee of Lynchburg College and a board member of the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA) in Amherst, Virginia which provides time and space for artists to produce their best work. He served on the board of Shenandoah Arts Council and Belle Grove Plantation where he organized a popular annual fundraiser, “Art by the Glassful.”
Dr. Wake is remembered as a colorful raconteur, avid reader, golfer, fisherman, orchardist and cattleman, artist, and accomplished student of the arts. Whenever possible, he took time to visit and become familiar with museum collections, exhibits and installations.
In addition to his wife, Dianne, he is survived by his devoted daughters, Christine McNeely of Charlottesville, Virginia (Will) and Jennifer Donahoo (Tommy) of Jacksonville, Florida. He was the proud grandfather of Lang and Polly McNeely, Jane and Mitchell Donahoo.
A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held Saturday, May 22 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Northwestern Community Services, 209 Criser Road, Suite 300, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or Highland Food Pantry, Post Office Box 1762, Winchester, Virginia 22604.
