Gayle Golightly Keenan, 74, of Frederick County, VA, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice In Patient Care Center after fighting a year long battle with bile duct cancer.
She was born on May 31, 1946 in Portsmouth, VA; the daughter Bruce and Laura Golightly. She was a graduate of James Wood Class of 1964, a graduate of James Madison University, Class of 1968 and received a Masters Degree in social work from University of Pittsburgh Class of 1970. After a 35 year career with the Veterans Administration in Martinsburg, WV Gayle retired and then continued on as a contract worker for 10 years.
Surviving Gayle is her husband of 51 years, Edward Keenan; children, Dr. Bruce Keenan (Jill), Kristen Renzi (Dr. Randolph Renzi) and Lindsey Garber (Samuel "Chad"); brother, Warren Golightly and eleven grandchildren (8 boys and 3 girls) all of whom she was very proud.
Preceding her in death were two brothers, Robert and Carl and her beautiful grandson, Camden Dray Keenan.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, October 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with The Reverend Paul Grankauskas officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
