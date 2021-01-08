Gene A. Conley
Gene A. Conley, 81, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on December 30, 2020. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Gene was born and raised in Greene County, Virginia and served one term in the U.S. Airforce. His love and knack for fixing just about anything led him to spend the majority of his working life as a foreman and supervisor at Capital Records in Virginia and North Carolina.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years Margaret “Bugs” (Brookman) Conley.
He was the brother to Roberta Lamb, Kenny Conley, Jerry Lee Conley and was preceded in death by brothers Early Conley and Prentis Conley. He was the father of Dennis and Kevin Conley, the grandfather of Summer Davis, and the great grandfather of Mason Johnston and Della Davis.
Known for his love of dancing with “Bugs” and their joint love of country music, Gene was always affable and one of the hardest working people around. He had a great passion for sports, and was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers and all University of Virginia sports, especially football and baseball.
Details of a public memorial to celebrate Gene’s life will follow when it is safe to congregate.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local ASCPA in his name.
