Gene Edward Haviland, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born November 7, 1956 in Troy, NY son of John and Phyllis Haviland. Gene graduated Colonie Central High School in 1974. He retired from NYS Correctional Services after 25 years, in 2009.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Gokey and a brother, John.
No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA at 111 Featherbed Lane Winchester, Virginia 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.