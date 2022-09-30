Gene Elwood Householder
Gene Elwood Householder, 71, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Gene was born in Winchester, VA, June 26, 1950, the son of the late Alice Louise and Charles Elwood Householder. He was a veteran having served in the United States Air Force for 14 years and spending a year in Vietnam and 4 years in Germany with his family. He was a member of the American Legion Post 77. Gene was a retired truck driver. He worked at Glaize Components in Winchester, VA, for 26 years. He was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester.
Gene loved hunting wildlife in Montana and Virginia and was a member of the Conservation Club. He was a CB radio operator “Little Montana,” a member of the REACT club in Germany, and Ham radio operator “KF4RQI.” He loved camping and traveling with his family. He enjoyed all animals, especially his dog, Bits, who he referred to as his “Sugar Baby."
He married Carol Ann Freeman on November 14, 1971, in Great Falls, Montana. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 14, 2021.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Joan Evans-Bannon (Jon), Joyce Householder; stepgrandchildren, Christin, Cody, Katie, and Kari; and 4 stepgreat-grandchildren; sisters, Libby Woodard (Charles), Cathy Simmons (Jessie); stepsister, Patricia Roberts; cousins, Roy Taylor, Carol Taylor, Donna Taylor and Jerry Taylor and many special in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Householder Jr.; son-in-law, Richard Evans; cousin, Kay Nichols; many beloved family and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at First Christian Church on October 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM with military honors and a one-hour visitation prior. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mike Moulden. Burial will take place at Culpeper National Cemetery on October 11, 2022 at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a contribution in memory of Gene are encouraged to make a donation to First Christian Church in Winchester, VA, to the American Diabetes Association or to the Householder family.
