Geneva Cather, 86, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Evergreen Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Cather was born in 1933 in Puritan Mines, WV, daughter of the late Carl Shipman and Minnie Ratcliff. She was a custodian for Frederick County School System, retiring from James Wood High School in 1999. Mrs. Cather enjoyed camping and was an avid NASCAR fan, favorite drivers were always Dale Sr., Dale Jr., and Jeff Gordon.
She married Kenneth Franklin Cather, Jr. on August 31, 1991 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Sharon Leipfert (Harry) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Mark Leipfert, Brittany Leipfert Lebo, Kristin Zank Nupdal, and Keith Zank; nine great grandchildren; and sister, Neppie Morgan of Newark, Ohio.
Mrs. Cather was preceded in death by a son, Bucky Zank.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
