Geneva Ruth Riley Geneva “Jenny” Ruth Riley, 83, went home to be with the Lord, April 16, 2022.
Jenny was born March 24, 1939, in Hinton, VA. Her parents were George Teabo and Netty Gill.
Jenny was married to Presley Jackson “PJ” Riley. Children are Roy Riley (Rhonda), Roger Riley (Helen), and Carol Riley (Rick). There are 8 grandchildren: Eric Riley, Logan Riley, Cassandra Riley, Carmen Williams, Jerri-Ann Clayton, Matthew Riley, Tyler Riley, and Rebecca Riley; 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Jenny worked for many years as a homemaker and at the family-owned store, Riley’s Market. Later in life she worked at Capitol Records and The Press in Strasburg.
She was a member of Living Waters Christian Fellowship.
She was preceded in death by her parents, PJ Riley and Jimmy Riley.
She was presently married to Frank Kirby.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21 at 5:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A service will follow at 6:00pm with Pastor John Yasem officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Living Waters Christian Fellowship at PO Box 1449 Stephens City, VA 22655.
www.ompsfuneralhome.com
