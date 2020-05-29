Genevieve Ann Madagan
Genevieve Ann Madagan, 87, of Winchester, VA died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born January 20, 1933, in Frederick County, VA the daughter of the late Noble William and Agnes Virginia Fiddler Welsh.
Genevieve married Douglas Allen Madagan, July 2, 1954 in Williamsport, MD.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, crocheting, especially baby blankets and afghans. She enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, New York Giants, Washington Nationals, and NASCAR; but her biggest enjoyment was the time she spent with her family.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Sharon V. Madagan of Frederick County, Sandra Ann Madagan-Paul (Joseph) of Pembroke, NH, Deborah Madagan of Kennesaw, GA and Douglas A. Madagan, Jr. (Teresa) of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Catherine Ann Mendez and Deanna Michelle Madagan; great-grandchildren, Deon Mendez, Sabrina Mendez, Amanda Mendez and Emmanuel Mendez, Jr.; brothers, Glenn Welsh (Jean) of Winchester, Charles Welsh (Barbara) of Winchester, and Stevie Welsh of Winchester; sisters, Betty Lou Strosnider (Harold) of Middletown, VA, Peggy Waters (Aubrey) of Clear Brook, and Mary Levesque (Paul) of Stephens City, VA; several nephews and one special niece.
She is preceded in death by brothers, Noble “Sonny” Welsh and Fred Welsh, and sister, Catherine Welsh.
A private family visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 — 12:00, and then friends may call from 12:00 — 5:00 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be Monday at 11:00 at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Barbour officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
