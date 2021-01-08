Genevieve K. Bursey
Genevieve K. Bursey, 95, long term resident of Winchester, died Friday, January 1, 2021.
Mrs. Bursey was born March 26, 1925 in Toms Brook VA, the daughter of the late Harry and Pauline Rhodes Keller. She graduated from the Winchester School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career began at Winchester Memorial Hospital, followed by 28 years of service at 110 Lee Street Associates, retiring in 1987. She was a long — time member of Centenary United Church of Christ and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in her later years. She always enjoyed singing in the choirs, and played the piano at both churches. She also was a past member of the Winchester Community Chorus.
Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, ceramics, needlework, painting, and daily walks and visits through the neighborhood with her pet dogs.
She married William L. Bursey on June 12, 1947 in Winchester. Mr. Bursey preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, William Stephen Bursey of Cross Junction and Karen B. Barbour and husband Robert of Sterling, VA; nine grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James Edwin Bursey; two brothers, Kenneth D. Keller and Paul R. Keller; and one sister, Mildred Ann Keller.
Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 10:00 am — 4:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333, W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
