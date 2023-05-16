George B. Caley III
George Burdette Caley III, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, died on May 12, 2023 at home while holding hands with his son and daughter.
Born in New Rockford, North Dakota, George graduated from Hettinger High School and then obtained a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson State University, North Dakota. He proudly served his country as a Hospital Corpsman in the United States Navy for four years before furthering his education with a master’s degree in hospital administration from the Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia. He was a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
George served as President of Winchester Medical Center (WMC) from 1994 to 2001, and then as Senior Vice President for Operations at Valley Health System from 2001 to 2004. After his retirement, he remained extensively involved with WMC, notably opening the WMC Cancer Center during his tenure as Board Chairman of the Winchester Medical Foundation. He was proud to be a founding member of Blue Ridge Hospice and served as the organization’s most recent Board Chairman until March of 2023. George was also actively engaged in the greater Winchester community as President of the Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Board for Timber Ridge School, Board Member of the local chapter of the American Red Cross, and President and a Legion of Honor 40-year member of Winchester Kiwanis Club.
In his golden years, George developed an affinity for Duplicate Bridge. As a member of the Dick Bowers Bridge Club, he played in online as well as in-person tournaments and earned enough Masterpoints to become a Silver Lifemaster. An avid golfer, he had fond memories of annual golf getaways to Pinehurst, NC with good friends. His crowning achievement was shooting a hole-in-one on Rock Harbor Golf Course’s 5th hole in 2019. George loved traveling the world with wonderful friends and family. Some of his favorite trips were with his wife and kids to Egypt, China and Iceland. George was blessed with a long, happy life. He had a deep love for his family and he departed this earth with no regrets.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George Burdette Caley, Jr. of North Dakota, Evelyn Luella Belle Olson Caley of North Dakota, his brother, Owen Bruce Caley of Beaumont, Texas, and his sister, Janice Jacobs Ulrich of Hays, Kansas. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Beschel Caley; son, George Jonathan Caley (Dan Roman) of Washington DC; daughter, Rachel Thurnher (Jeffrey) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; grandchildren Zachary and Ryan Thurnher; half-brother, Kim Caley (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and half-sisters, Kathy Kragh (Larry) of Minot, North Dakota, and Shelley Iverson (Darrell) of Tolley, North Dakota. He will forever be remembered and loved by his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601. A funeral service will be held on Friday May 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601. A reception at the church will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The George Caley Memorial Fund at Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St. #405, Winchester, VA 22601, or online at https://brhospice.org/donate.
