George Bernard Kaufmann
George Bernard Kaufmann, 70, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Kaufmann was born in 1949 in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of the late Lona and Carl “Bill” Kaufmann, Sr. After graduating high school he continued his education before serving his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict. He attended Clown College as a side job and called himself “Meatball”. Mr. Kaufmann was an employee of the Federal Government, retiring in 2007. He devoted a large part of his life to genealogy, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He was very devoted to his family and church where he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
His wife, Thelma Anne Kaufmann, whom he married on November 24, 1979 in Kensington, Maryland preceded him in death in 2015.
Surviving is a daughter, Kristin E. Young (Justin) of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Jacob and Wesley Young of Winchester, Virginia; sister, Katherine Walter (Lloyd) of Sardinia, Ohio; brother, Carl David Kaufmann, Jr. (Cathy) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Peggy Kaufmann of Chillicothe, Texas.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Kaufmann was preceded in death by a brother, John Kaufmann.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Bishop Nathan Jensen officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia. A fellowship luncheon will follow the interment at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 230 Justes Drive, Winchester, Virginia.
