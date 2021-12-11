George D. Stivers Jr., 92, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
Services have been completed.
George was born on January 19, 1929 in Wilkes- Barre, Pennsylvania to the late George Stivers Sr. and Elise Stivers. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Verna Stivers Heck, Kenneth Stivers and June Thorpe.
George loved to hunt and fish and he was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Surviving George is his loving wife of 40 years, Colleen Stivers; his sons, George Dewey Stivers III, and Jeffrey Johnston; his 3 grandchildren; his 1 great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com.
