George Edwin Bagley
George Edwin Bagley, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on July 20, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Bagley was born on February 24, 1933, in Eureka, California, to the late Ralph Joseph Bagley & Berniece Gushaw Bagley.
He was a 1950 graduate of Sacramento High School and graduated from University of California at Sacramento with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1959. Mr. Bagley retired after 37 years of government service, with 29 of those years starting in the IRS - Sacramento Field Office and the majority of that time with IRS-Office of International Operations in Washington, D.C. He had two separate stints with the Postal Service; this was split up by his military service in the U. S. Army, from 1953-1955 while stationed in Germany.
He married Elizabeth Larson on February 1, 1953, in Sacramento, California. Surviving with his wife are their two children, Michael Brian Bagley (Stephanie) of Timonium, Maryland, and Carolyn Elizabeth Herron (Steve Deutsch) of Prescott, Arizona; 4 grandchildren: Keith Herron (Seina) of Sutton, Massachusetts; Beth Herron of McMinnville Oregon; Rachel Bagley (Connor Allen) of Timonium, Maryland, and Danielle Hyde (Matt) of Rosedale, Maryland. In addition, there are 3 great-grandchildren -- Ethan, Mia and Kodah George Herron of Sutton, Massachusetts and 11 nieces and nephews. George was the youngest and last survivor of his family; his 5 older siblings being Joyce, Claire, Loretta, Ralph Jr., and Betty.
After retirement, George became an active volunteer with the Winchester chapter of Literacy Volunteers, and also spent innumerable hours at both the Winchester Little Theatre and Wayside Theater engaged in various repair and remodeling projects as well as building countless sets.
He spent many happy hours in his woodworking shop creating a variety of beautiful pieces of furniture, given to family and friends; e.g., a 4-poster bed, 4 cherry corner cabinets, bookcases, dining room set, armoire, nesting tables, bedside tables, not to mention the smaller items like napkin holders, turned fruit bowls and don't forget the cutting boards; In fact, his unofficial nickname was "Mr. Cutting Board."
During the earlier years of retirement, George & Liz enjoyed traveling, both domestically and abroad. George was a member of Chapter 1280 of N.A.R.F.E.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Doctors without Borders, Winchester Little Theatre or
charity of your choice.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 1, 2022, at 10am with a Celebration of Life following at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A reception will follow in the Omps Funeral Home Reception Center.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.