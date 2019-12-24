George Elliott Handley
George Elliott Handley, resident of The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, VA, died Friday, December 20, 2019 after a brief illness.
He is survived by his children John Elliott Handley of Falls Church, VA and Sarah Margaret Handley of Charlottesville, VA, his daughter-in-law Elena Maria (Hidalgo) Handley, his grandchildren Laura Kathryn, Alex Elliott, James Michael, and Joseph Edward, and his granddaughter-in-law Jess Miers.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Freed Handley of Roanoke, VA.
George was born April 12, 1930 in Newburgh, NY to George Elliott and Margaret Dorothy (Strunck) Handley. He graduated from Wagner College, Staten Island, NY and received his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia. He was ordained in 1956 through the New York and New England Synod, ULCA. He was married in 1957 to Miriam Miller (Jervis) Handley, currently of Staunton, VA. They shared an almost 40-year marriage and were devoted and loving parents and grandparents.
A service of celebration for his life will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the chapel at The Village at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Dr., Winchester, VA. The family will greet friends and loved ones afterward. A committal will be held later in the day at Grace Lutheran Church in Waynesboro.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to: Caroline Furnace Lutheran Camp & Retreat Center (https://www.carolinefurnace.org/) or Lutheran Archives Center at Philadelphia (https://www.lacphila.org/).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.