George G. Snider, Jr.
George G. Snider, Jr. passed away, Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Mr. Snider was born in Winchester, Virginia on April 3, 1949. He was the son of George and Elizabeth Snider of Winchester.
Mr. Snider was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia and Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida. He served in U. S. Army Intelligence from 1971 to 1974. He worked for the U. S. Justice Department from 1976 to 1979. Mr. Snider was a career officer in the CIA’s Clandestine Service and served in Central and South America, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Balkins, and the Middle East. He undertook intelligence missions in a number of countries and participated in 7 wars/conflicts across the globe. He retired from the CIA in 2000.
He lived in The Villages, Florida since October 2013.
Interment was in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.
A Funeral service will be Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, Florida.
