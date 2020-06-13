George Harold Sechrist, 92, of Paris, Virginia, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Sechrist was born February 11, 1928 in West Virginia, son of the late George Frederick Sechrist and Judy Lafollette Sechrist.
Harold and his family owned and operated the Sechrist Sawmill in Paris, Virginia for many years.
He married his wife of 63 years, Mary Miller Sechrist, September 1957 in Front Royal, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two sisters, Peggy Rafel and her husband, Fred, and Shirley Willis, all of Winchester, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His two brothers, Trumont Sechrist and Madison Calvin Sechrist, and two sisters, Wilma Hough, and Iona Krauder, all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens, Strasburg, VA.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Richards, Curtis Sechrist and Steve Hummer. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Miller, Derrick Williams, Justin Williams, and Sammy Buckley.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 — 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620 or to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, c/o Lisa Fowler, 336 Calmes Neck Ln., Boyce, VA 22620.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
