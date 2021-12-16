Gregory John McClain, age 65, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1956, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Surviving with his parents, Ken and Mary McClain, are wife, Shelley Bragg McClain of 43 years; daughter Allison and husband James Bynaker; 2 granddaughters, Kaley Cox and Mckenzie Cox; a grandson, Aiden Bynaker; brother, Kenny McClain (Cindy); sister, Kathy Henry (John); brother, Mark McClain (Cheryl); many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a great-great-nephew.
Greg was an avid fisherman and loved going camping. He loved to collect vintage fishing lures and vinyl records. He was an excellent master carpenter and exceptional wood craftsman, leaving his works of art all over the Shenandoah Valley.
There will be a celebration of life at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel on Jan 1, 2022 from 2-4 pm. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to Bank of Clarke County c/o Shelley McClain.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.