George John Reier
George Reier, age 90, of Winchester, Virginia died Friday, September 3 at his home with his family by his side.
Born November 14, 1930 in Cranberry Prairie, Ohio, George Reier was the son of Anna (Huwer) and Anthony Reier. From a farming family, he began his long life of productivity as a helper on neighboring farms at age 11. He left formal schooling early to work and later earned his GED and several specialty certifications in engineering.
George served stateside in the Marines during the Korean War. He worked for over twenty years for AMF (American Machine and Foundry Company) making jet plane components in Vandalia, Ohio.
In 1960 he married Janet Marie Richardson. They have a son Timothy Reier and daughter Lisa Kim. After Janet’s death in 1978, George married Ruth (Trushel) Helentjaris. George, Ruth, and the children moved to Lake Placid, Florida in 1979. George worked at the Lake Placid Medical Center hospital supervising all maintenance needs. Deemed the “Wizard of All” by the time of his retirement in 1996, George kept everything from the heating and air conditioning humming and the electronic cardiac monitors online.
George and Ruth moved to Winchester in 1996 where he made many wonderful friendships and became a dependable contributor to the community. George helped people through formal volunteer work and just plain helpfulness. He drove people to dialysis through Faith in Action, volunteered with YDC, and spent many hours helping keep the Godfrey Miller House in good shape. A highly skilled woodworker and furniture maker, he built everything from kitchen cabinets complete with a lazy susan to openwork candlesticks and turned wooden bowls.
George Reier is survived by his children Timothy (Linda) Reier and Lisa Reier Kim, his grandchildren Dakota and Savannah Reier, his stepchildren Diane (Crawford X. Lopez) Helentjaris, Timothy (Norma) Helentjaris, Stephen (Cindy) Helentjaris, and Gregory (Lorena) Helentjaris and his stepgrandson Nicholas A. Helentjaris. He is predeceased by his wife Ruth, brother Leonard Reier, his sister Marcella (“Sally”) Reier Metscher Firestone, sister Irene Reier, and his son-in-law Nam Kim.
George Reier’s funeral service will be on Saturday, October 2 at 1pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Millwood Pike, Winchester with Pastor Gregory J. Cumbee officiating. Private burial will be later this fall at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, Ohio. The family welcomes memorial contributions to Our Savior Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society.
