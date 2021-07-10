George John Sempeles
George John Sempeles, 84, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully at his home. George was born in 1936 in Winchester, VA to the late John Pondele and Lillian (Schooley) Sempeles. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1956, where he was a standout football and track athlete. He attended UVA for 3 years on a football scholarship and served in the United States National Guard. George owned and operated the Crystal and Brothers II restaurants and the Community Grocery Store for many years with his brother Demo in Winchester. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was also a candy maker. In 1992, he sold the restaurant and went into real estate and worked at the Summit Bank for 15 years. He was a lifelong member of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church where he served as president for many years. George served as Secretary of the Kiwanis for 22 years and was an inductee in the John Handley High School Football Hall of Fame. George had an amazing voice and was a member of the Winchester Community Choir and sang in his church choir. He even sang the national anthem at RFK stadium in the late 80s before an Exhibition baseball game. George enjoyed Fox News, woodworking, bluegrass music and a good cigar. He was a Washington Football Team, Washington Nationals fan, and loved watching UVA football and basketball games. In 2012, he fulfilled his lifelong dream and traveled to Greece.
George married his beloved wife of 50 years, Marina Damko on June, 11, 1961 in Winchester, VA. Marina preceded George in death in 2011.
Surviving is his daughter, Eleni Sempeles Goldsmith and fiancé Mark Turner of Herndon, VA; grandchildren, Gregory Michael Goldsmith of Falls Church, VA and Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Goldsmith of Falls Church, VA; sisters, Cia Gretes of Norfolk, VA and Helen Jonson of Hamilton, OH; brother, Demo J. Sempeles and wife Sophie of Winchester, VA; brothers in law, George Damko and wife Glenda of Winchester, VA, John Damko and wife Deanna of Stoneboro, PA, and many nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister, Freda Giovanis, and brothers, Bill and Nick Sempeles.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 10am to 12pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a 12pm service at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Presbyter Zessis Lappas Proistamenos.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gregory Goldsmith, John D. Sempeles, Greg Jonson, Ted Giovanis, George Gretes, Gary Funk, and Chris Damko.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George’s memory may be made to: Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601.
