"Because of the Lord's great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness."
George Leslie "Eli" Jones, 73, of Suffolk, VA (formerly of the Winchester, VA area) went to meet Jesus face to face on August 24 surrounded by his family. George was the son of the late Paul Jones and Winnie Jones. He was a shining example of Christ's love and had a servant's heart, always wanting to help anyone who was in need. He loved his Lord, his family, his church family, the Red Sox and dirt track racing. He served his country well as a soldier in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
He is adored by his wife of nearly 50 years, Helen Corbin Jones, and his daughters Gina Violette (Terry) and Amanda Butler (Tommye); his sister Kathleen Luttrell (Gary), and brothers Donald and David Jones (Gayla) and his late father's wife, Lavada. He was the he best granddaddy to Lauren Violette Sherman (Timmy), Landon and Colton Violette and step-grandson TJ Butler (Alex), as well as step-great grandchildren Carson and Aria Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son Jeff, sister Erma, brother Larry, sister-in-law Brenda, granddaughter Hailey Grace Butler and two "angel baby" grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27 from 6-8 at Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge, WV. A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, August 28 at 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt Hebron Cemetery in Yellow Spring, WV. A celebration of life service will also be held on Saturday, August 30 at Southside Baptist Church in Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, George requested that donations be made to Southside Baptist Church/Renovation fund 917 Carolina Road, Suffolk, VA 23434 or sbcsuffolk.org.
"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning."
