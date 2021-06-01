George N. Carter,75, of Romney, WV, died, Wednesday May 26,2021 at Stonerise Nursing Home in Martinsburg, WV.
He was born September 19, 1945 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late James Ash and Emma Carter Harris.
He was married to Mary J. Talley Carter of Winchester, VA.
He leaves to cherish his memory with his wife, three children Phillip Carter of Romney, WV, Brenda Doucette and Felicia McCall both of Florida; two brothers, Anthony Carter of Florida and Robert Harris of Appalachia, VA; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA, with Pastor Joe Fowlkes officiating.
Visitation will be one hour be service at the funeral home.
Nannie Harris, Josh Harris, Charlie Harris, Shelia Lee and Kevin Carter all preceded him in death.
Inurnment will be later.
We will be following Covid CDC Guidelines. Mask must be worn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.