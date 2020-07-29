George O, Reel, 73, of Middletown, VA passed away on July 25, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was the son of Jim J. and Mary P. Reel, of Winchester, VA, both deceased.
He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Reel and his two children Meredith E. Reel and C. Jason Reel, of Middletown, VA and one grandchild, Tehya E. Herbaugh of Middletown. He is also survived by his two sisters, Cindi R. White (Garland) and Janice R. Schaff (Eric); one nephew, James A. Hoover and one great nephew, A. J. Hoover.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra (Susie) Reel.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. After an Honorable Discharge, George worked in the diary industry, providing over 40 years of dedicated service, never missing a day of work.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Winchester Church of Christ, 106 Purdue Drive, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Blue Ridge Hospice (brhospice.org).
