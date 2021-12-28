George Osborne Travers, 91 of Stephenson, VA passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 peacefully at home.
George was born in 1930 in Stephenson, VA to the late Bernie Alexander and Faith Jackson Travers. He spent his career, 50 years, as a farmer and truck driver. George was a Shenandoah Valley & Queen City Chapter member as well as a lifetime member of the National AACA and Winchester Moose Lodge. He was also a member of Cotillion Dance Club, Eagles 804, Massanutten Antique Tractor Club and Berryville Steam and Gas Association. George loved fishing and tinkering with old cars and farm tractors.
He married Marylyn Virginia Grove on June 25, 1950 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, she preceded him in death on September 18, 2017.
George is survived by his daughter Debi Combs and husband Don; son, Timothy Mark Travers; grandson, Christopher Mark Travers and wife Laura; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Morgan and Creighton Welles Travers; chosen daughters, Nancy Wingfield and Connie Jackson and chosen son, Daniel Boyce. He is also survived by his tractor, car buddies and stock sale friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marylyn, two sisters, four brothers and daughter in law Teresa.
Due to increased cases of COVID in our area all services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George’s memory may be made to: Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson, VA 22656 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
