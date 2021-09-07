George P. Williams, Jr.

George Pryor (Eric) Williams, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Front Royal Virginia.
Eric, son of the late George Pryor and Martha Alice Williams, was born on October 27, 1928 in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in South Boston, Virginia where he graduated from C. H. Friend High School in 1946. Eric went on to receive a Bachelor's of Liturgical Music at the Manhattanville College in 1958, a Licentiate in Sacred Theology (S.T.L.) from Catholic University in 1959 and a Masters of Social Work from Catholic University in 1981. From 1948 to 1978 Eric served as a member of the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity Community where he worked with impoverished communities in Southern Appalachia, Mississippi and Alabama. After moving to Silver Spring, Maryland he taught theology, music and church history at Catholic University Theological Consortium. Following his time in the religious community, he continued his life of service working with troubled youth at Shalom et Benedictus, First Step and later with those with substance abuse issues at Northwest Community Service.
Eric cultivated a love for music that started by learning to play the trumpet as a child. After graduation from high school, Eric traveled across the South performing with jazz bands including Charlie Price, Russ Carlton and Royce Stover. He later studied liturgical music at Manhattanville College under Dom Joseph Gajard. After relocating to northern Virginia, he sang with the Washington Football Club (formerly Redskins) and then with Winchester Musica Viva and the Arts Chorale of Winchester. Eric was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed golfing, hiking, skiing, gardening, fishing, and birding. He also loved training his Labrador retrievers- especially his last dog, Murphy. His love of the outdoors fueled his passion later in life for his bird and decoy wood carving.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Megan H. Williams and his two daughters, Kate Williams (Robert Broesler) of Oakland, California and Elizabeth Williams (Mike Godzinski) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and three grandchildren Ryan, Addie and Jake.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:00 A. M. Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville with Father Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Spring Natural Cemetery, Berryville.
Family would like to respectively ask that everyone adhere to CDC regulations for masking and social distancing.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Shenandoah Senior Living and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion these past several weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to CCAP (Winchester, VA), Kindred Hospice (Harrisonburg, VA), or Cornell Lab of Ornithology (https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/give/)
