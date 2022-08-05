George Stephen “Steve” McFarland
George Stephen “Steve” McFarland, 75, of Middletown, VA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Steve was born in Winchester, VA, the son of the late George Clifton and Ruth Sedina Lake McFarland. He was a veteran of the United States Army and received his GED while active duty in Vietnam. Steve married the love of his life, Edna Anne Nichols, on March 30, 1968. He was a member of the Eagles 824 and the VFW 2123 and enjoyed auto racing, fishing, hunting, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. He retired as a senior systems engineer for the U.S. Government working with the NRO and Dept. of Defense in 2012. He was the family fix-it man and was a master in HVAC, Electric, and Engineering. If he wasn’t a master at it, it wouldn’t take him long to become one.
Along with his wife of over 50 years, Anne McFarland, Steve is survived by his children, Joy S. McFarland-Gale (Timothy) of Cross Junction, VA, and Jay S. McFarland of Winchester; grandchildren, Brittany N. McFarland, Loralei A. Gale, and Nicholas S. Gale; great-grandson, Riley J. McFarland; and sister, Jean Mason (Harry) of Petersburg, VA.
Along with his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard C. and Benjamin L. McFarland.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm at the Woodman of the World Lodge located at 109 Boundary Ave. Winchester, VA 22602.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation in Steve’s name.
