George Steven Yeatras
George Steven Yeatras, 86, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Yeatras was born in 1934, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Steven and Stella Yeatras. He was a graduate of Handley High School, class of 1953, and served two years in the US Army stationed in Germany. He attended American University earning a Bachelor’s degree. After a few years, George decided to further his education and earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the Medical College of Virginia in 1966. After graduation, he opened his dental practice in Winchester which he ran until 1991. Additionally, in 1971, he opened Enrico’s which served the Winchester community until it was sold in 2003. George was also a part owner of Charles Town Race Track from 1983 to 1996.
He married the love of his life, Georgia Apostol in 1963, in Annapolis, Maryland. They settled in the Winchester area and celebrated 57 years of marriage this summer.
Surviving with his wife are children, Stavro Yeatras and wife, Melany, of Winchester; Mary Yeatras Stathopoulos and husband, George, of Herndon, Virginia; grandchildren, Cleo Yeatras, Christopher Stathopoulos, Theodore Stathopoulos, and Jordan Greene and wife, Malinda; great granddaughter, Kylie; sister, Kulla Katunas of Winchester, Virginia and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Apostolopoulos, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, brother Chris Yeatras, and brother Peter Yeatras, both of Winchester, Virginia.
Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the services for George will be private. However, you are encouraged to send your condolences to the family through the Omps Funeral Home website.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Company, P. O. Box 1368, Winchester, VA 22604 or Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
