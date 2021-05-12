George Ted "PapPap" Neff, 72, of Winchester, Virginia died Friday, May 8,2021 at the Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Neff was born on May 27, 1948 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of George D. Neff and Madolyn V. Neff.
He graduated from James Wood High School in 1967 and immediately went into the Army until 1969. During that time he was a cook and helped prepare meals for Dwight D. Eisenhower's funeral.
He married Patricia P. Neff on February 22, 1997.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Mark Neff(Suzette) and Chad Neff(Emily).
He had five grandchildren, Lily, Maddi, Emily, Tucker and Quinn. Also surviving is a sister, Mary Wilson of Tennessee. His parents and two brothers are deceased.
A memorial service at Shenandoah Memorial Park will be private.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Elks Club at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601;
Angel Trust Fund (Cancer Center), 400 Campus Blvd., Winchester, VA 22601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.