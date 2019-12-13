George Thomas Forney, 87, of Winchester died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Evergreen Health and Rehab Center.
He was retired from Crown Cork and Seal Company after 33 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles Club. He was a WWII veteran serving with the US Army.
George is survived by his wife, Sandra; a son, Terry Jansen Forney (Barbara) of New Bern, NC, grandson, Lane Thomas Forney and daughter in law, Karen Forney of Blacksburg, VA.
He is preceded in death by a son, Michael Darren Forney.
Private services are with Jones Funeral Home Winchester.
