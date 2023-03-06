George V. Wright Jr.
George Vernon Wright Jr., 71, of Alexandria, Virginia, died on February 26, 2023, at Capital Caring Adler Inpatient Center.
George was born on August 20, 1951, to the late George Vernon Wright Sr. and Lucille Quarles Wright-Terri in Roanoke, Virginia.
George worked as a bus driver for Quality Tours for many years before retiring.
He married LaVerne Michelle Banks Wright on November 19, 1977, in Millwood, Virginia.
Surviving along with his wife are 4 sons, George Wright III, Jonathan Wright, and Jerrell Wright all of Alexandria, VA, and Gerrod Wright of Middletown, VA; 1 daughter, Pamela Jackson (Tyrone); 2 sisters, Diane Scott and Sabrina Fridie (Darryl); 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Kim Briscoe, and 2 brothers, Jonathan Wright and Andre Wright.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville, VA, with Elder Tammye Thornton officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 11, 2023, prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice, 24419 Millstream Dr., Aldie, VA 20105.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
