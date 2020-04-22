George Vilice Russell, Jr., “Bubba”, 62, of Winchester, VA died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born April 3, 1958, in Winchester, VA, the son of George Vilice Russell, Sr. and Lorena Virginia Meadows Michael. Bubba was the owner and operator of J&R Builders. He also worked for Solstice Construction. He was a member of the Eagles Club of Winchester.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his fiancee Jan Garrison of Winchester; daughter, Sarah Beth Messick (Justin) of Winchester; sisters, Sharon Jolley of Winchester, Karon Hughes (Douglas) of Winchester and Penny Whitacre (Kenneth Lee) of Winchester; grandchildren, Denver Messick and Kolton “Little George” Messick and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father George Russell, Sr. and his best friend Ralph Jolley.
Bubba enjoyed barrel racing and roping, but his first love will always be his family, with a close second of his Harley and Corvette.
Friends may call at Jones Funeral Home Thursday, April 23, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. 5:00 p.m. to pay respects.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Pallbearers will be Denver Messick, Justin Messick, Rodney Huff, Doug Hughes, Dougie Hughes and Kevin Martin. Honorary pallbearer will be Kolton “Little George” Messick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.