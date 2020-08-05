After a short illness, George W. Bell, Jr. (Bill), age 84, peacefully passed away, July 29, 2020, at the Venice Florida Bayside Hospital near Nokomis FL where he lived.
Bill was born in Winchester, VA, August 6, 1935, the son of the late George W. Bell, Sr., and Dorothy Stewart Bell of Bluemont, VA.
Bill lived a rich and full life. He was a passionate golfer and in his early years caddied at the Loudoun Golf and Country Club in Purcellville, VA. He attended Clarke County High School. Because of his love of the water, he joined the Navy (1954-58) and was assigned to the USS Currituck, an aircraft carrier that served with the US 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean in 1956. Later in his naval service, he was assigned and trained with special underwater demolition unit, an achievement for which he was most proud.
After his discharge from the Navy, Bill attended technical school on the G.I. Bill and became a talented kitchen designer in Washington, DC, Hawaii and Leesburg VA. He continued his design work until selling his home on the mountain in Clarke County to retire in Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Johnson Bell, of Nokomis, FL, and two sisters, Nancy Bell Duke, of Bluemont, VA, Patricia Bell Copenhaver, of Boyce, VA, along with a number of special nephews and nieces.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
