George W. Curry Jr.

George was called to eternal rest Sunday morning, July 18, 2021 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.
George was born on July 25, 1943 to the late George W. Curry Sr. and Dorothy Turner Curry. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1963. George married Anna Mae Walker in 1964. He is a member of the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob. He went to work for Rubbermaid Commercial Products in 1968. He became the first shift shipping supervisor and retired after over 30 years of service.
Family and sports were the passions of George's life. This started at Douglas where he played both basketball and football and was inducted into the Douglas Hall of Fame. George played on the 1959 football team which was the second undefeated season for Douglas. George played for the Rubbermaid softball team in the Winchester City League. In 1976, George along with Garney Miller started a women's softball team which was the basis for the McDonald's team which lasted for 17 years. In 1976, George was appointed the First Umpire In Chief for Northern Virginia for USSSA and the Umpire In Chief for the Winchester Recreation Department. George loved all sports but was a diehard Washington Redskins fan.
George leaves to cherish his life, his wife Ann or "Annie" as he later called her, his sons, Brian (Adrienne) of Winchester, Mike of Hagerstown, MD, David of Winchester and George III (Carol) of Paw Paw, WV, his sisters Helen Ford of Winchester and Dorothy Libby Finley (Jimmy) of Maryland, his youngest brother, Clarence (Butch) Curry (Sharon) of Martinsburg, WV, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
George is predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Charles (Bobby), Lawrence (BaBa) and Richard Curry.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will then take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolence may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
George Curry was truly a Winchester legend.
