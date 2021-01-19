George William Crump III
George William Crump of Wardensville, WV lost his battle with leukemia on Wednesday, January 13th.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor (Ellie); daughters Jennifer Crump-Strawderman (Rod) and Shannon Chandler (Phil); four grandchildren: Rose, Rhett, Liam and Tessa.
George worked as a forensic drug chemist for the State of Virginia before he began his teaching career. George taught AP Biology, Chemistry and Honors Biology at W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, VA and AP Biology at James Wood High School in Winchester, VA. Currently he was an Adjunct Professor at Lord Fairfax Community College teaching Biology and Forensic Science. George was a volunteer EMT with the Wardensville Volunteer Rescue Squad. He loved camping, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. There will be a graveside service for immediate family only and a celebration of life will be held this summer.
Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home (www.cunninghamfuneral-home.net). Donations can be made to Wardensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 2, Wardensville, WV 26851 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at Donate.LLS.org
