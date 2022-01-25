George William Daniels III, 75, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
George was born in 1946 in Gerrardstown, WV, to the late George Williams Daniels II and Frances Irene (May) Daniels. He served our country in the Vietnam War in the United States Army and worked in construction for Hawkins Masonry in Frederick County, VA. George attended Bethany Hill Baptist Church. He was an avid bowler at Northside Lanes and a member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club.
He married Sharon Casandra Kerns on October 14, 1978, in Gerrardstown, WV. Sharon preceded him in death on December 18, 2018.
George is survived by daughter, Laura Massie (Jason) of Capon Bridge, WV; son, George W. “G.W.” IV (Cathy) of Slanesville, WV; grandchildren, Ethan Daniels of Winchester, VA, Emma Massie of Capon Bridge, WV, Ricky Smith of Romney, WV, Sarah Chrisman of Winchester, VA, Trenton Daniels of Romney, WV, and Travis Daniels of Slanesville, WV; stepgrandchildren, Chris Corbin of Winchester, VA, Courtney Kerns of Winchester, VA and Autum Kerns of Winchester, VA; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie Green of WV, Cindy Eckhert of FL; brothers, Gary, Ronnie and Randy Daniels, all of WV, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon and first wife Peggy Ann Ricketts.
A visitation will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service held on the following day, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10am. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on the Omps Funeral Home Website. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
