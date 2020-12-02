George Wilson Quarles, 86, of Winchester, Virginia, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Rose Hill Health & Rehab in Berryville, VA.
He was born March 7, 1934 in Winchester, the son of Garland R. and Nancy Crisman Quarles. He was a U.S. Army veteran. George retired from Shockey's Lumber as a warehouse manager. He was a member of Braddock Street UMC.
He is survived by a sister, Nancy Redd Quarles Moore of Daytona Beach, FL, a niece Nancy Katherine Moore Perry of Myrtle Beach, SC, and a nephew John Kevin More of Walnut Creek, CA.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mount Hebron Cemetery with the Rev. G. Kirk Nave officiating.
