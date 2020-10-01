Georgia Kathleen Elliott Burleson "Kathleen"

Georgia Kathleen Elliott Burleson, 92, of Berryville, VA passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at her home.
Kathleen was born in 1928 in Berryville, VA, daughter of the late Harry and Nellie Elliott. She was a graduate of Clarke County High School. After high school, Kathleen accompanied her husband to the Milwaukee Bible Institute in Wisconsin. Upon graduation, the couple settled in Clarke County and established Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Clear Brook, VA. Kathleen worked for the US Government, retiring from the Army Corp of Engineers after 30 years of service. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and church activities.
Her husband, Pastor Craig Butler Burleson, whom she married on March 27, 1946 in Hagerstown, MD, preceded her in death in 2008.
Surviving is a daughter, Sheryl Crim (Howard Crim, III) of Berryville, VA and a son, Roy Swartz (Rebecca Swartz) of Selma, NC; grandchildren, Rachael Kathleen McCarthy (Sean McCarthy) of Berryville, VA, Nicholas Swartz (companion, Benjamin Craig) of Harrisonburg, VA, and Christopher Swartz (Niki Takei) of Raleigh, NC; great grandchildren, Ryan Adams of Berryville, VA, Sydney and McKenzie Swartz both of Clayton, NC; sister, Irene Shultz of Berryville, VA and a brother, Harry Elliott (Ruth Elliott) of New Market, VA; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Elliott Burleson and Robert Elliott.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's memory to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 23, Clear Brook, VA 22624 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
