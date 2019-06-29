Georgia Mae Anderson
Georgia Mae Anderson, 73, of Winchester, VA passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Georgia was born October 1, 1945 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Carl David and Minnie Viola Taylor Baker.
She married Daniel Curtis Anderson, November 7, 1960 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death July 21, 1989.
Georgia is survived by her companion, George W. Nesselrodte; children, Daniel James Anderson (Margie Brown) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Elizabeth Ann Hanson (Chris) of Kalispell, MT, Judy Ann Mandeville (Mark) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Betty Lou Lemieux (Michael) of Winchester, Nancy Ann Shahan (Robert Wisecarver) of Winchester, James Allen Anderson of Stephenson, VA, Charles Curtis Anderson of Fishersville, VA, Wayne Curtis Anderson (Donna Shubert) of Wardensville, WV, Brenda Lou Nates (Mark) of Clear Brook, VA, and Robert Curtis Anderson (Janice Braithwaite) of Winchester; brother, Robert Lee Baker (Connie) of Winchester; sisters, Nancy June Baker Orndorff (Eddie) of Winchester and Emma Virginia Lockhart of BunkerHill, WV; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Ann Anderson; four brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Chaplain Susan Murphy officiating. The burial will follow at Grange Hall Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lester Sisk, Newman Sisk, Don Sisk, John Wisecarver, Matthew Wisecarver and Julie Gifft.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
