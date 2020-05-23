Georgia P. Cullers, 88, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center.
Mrs. Cullers was born March 5, 1932 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Douglas D. Pierce and Irene Clem Pierce. She was a 1951 graduate of John Handley High School. She retired after over 30 years of service in the business office of Winchester Medical Center. She was a life long member of Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Cullers enjoyed knitting, crafting, painting, antiques and loved taking walks everyday stopping, along the way, to visit with friends and neighbors.
She married Robert L. Cullers August 9, 1952 in Winchester. Mr. Cullers preceded her in death October 21, 2008.
She is survived by her children, Scott Cullers of Winchester, Belinda Mathias of Williamsburg, VA, and Karen Patton of Winchester; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Cora Ella Dickerson, Mary Derflinger, and Helen Orndorff.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park with Rev. Charles Franks officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 446 Highland Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
