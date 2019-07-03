Georgie W. Bauserman
Georgie W. Bauserman, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.
Georgie was born in Woodstock, Virginia on January 4, 1930 to Russell and Elston Funkhouser Wolfe. She married J. Paul Bauserman on July 21, 1951 in Woodstock, Virginia. She is survived by a son Paul Gregory Bauserman, and his wife, Judy, of Fairfax, Virginia; two grandsons, James Bauserman of Somerville, Massachusetts and David Bauserman of Alexandria, Virginia; a sister Darlene Hepner and her husband, Gaylon, of Edinburg, Virginia; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Wolfe and Betty Wolfe, both of Woodstock, Virginia. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Landon Wolfe, Russell Wolfe, and Harold Wolfe, and a sister Ruby Barb, all of Woodstock, Virginia. Georgie retired from Sears in 1995.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset View Memorial Park in Woodstock, Virginia at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
