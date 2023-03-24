Gerald E. "Jerry" Wagaman
Gerald E. "Jerry" Wagaman, 83, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home. Born June 25, 1939, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Ernest and Betty Wagaman.
Jerry was a graduate of Waynesboro Highschool, Class of 1957. He is a veteran of the US Navy, (1957-1960). Jerry is retired from Double-day Book Binding Co. after 40 years of service. He was a member of the Winchester Elks Lodge-867. Jerry enjoyed family time at the beach and race cars. He was also an avid fisherman.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gail B. "Shockey" Wagaman, married June 16, 1963, 2 special godchildren, Ann Gardener, and Brian Blubaugh, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by brother, Ernest "Buck" Wagaman, and half-brother, Les Matson.
Memorial donations can be sent to Kearsag A. Association, C/O Bill Hollywood, 3059 Crest Ave., Ketchikan, AK, 99901.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave, Smithsburg, MD 21783, officiated by Pastor Robert "Bob" Cook, family will receive friends one hour prior.
Online condolences can be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
