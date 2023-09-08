Gerald F. Rucker
Gerald Rucker, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2023 after losing his battle with cancer. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, former sergeant in the National Guard, skilled hunter, and a gifted woodworker and craftsman.
Born on October 13, 1935 to Lawrence and Leona Rucker in Orchard Park, NY. Gerald (who went by Gerry) graduated from Orchard Park High School in 1953 and pursued a career in carpentry. His woodworking abilities garnered him much acclaim as he was widely known for his exceptional skills at both general carpentry as well as crafting fine cabinets, furniture, toys, and even spiral staircases.
Gerry joined the Army National Guard in 1958, serving until 1984 where he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. He married in 1969 and moved with his wife Leona to Berryville in 2016 where he participated in the Clarke County Seniors program. Gerald Rucker gave his life to Jesus Christ in 2014 shortly before moving from Orchard Park to Berryville. After decades of unbelief, he became a regular church attendee in his final years and friend to many at Keystone. It was there also Gerry employed his God-given woodworking skills to craft numerous furnishings needed by the church and its school – including podiums, lockers, bleachers, and mobile cabinets, among other things.
Gerald Rucker is survived by his wife Leona, son Craig (daughter-in-law Lori), sons Phil and Tim Rucker (by previous marriage), sister Ann, and grandsons Jacob, Noah, Jonah and Micah. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Leona Rucker and his brother, Fr. Lawrence Rucker, CPJ.
A funeral service will be held at Keystone Baptist Church, 15 Keystone Lane, Berryville, VA 22611 at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 16, 2023. All are welcome to attend. There will be a Celebration of Life and a meal after the service.
Flowers can be sent to the above address or donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Keystone Baptist Church in honor of the deceased.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.