Gerald “Jerry” Eugene Caton, 70, of Winchester, VA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born September 18, 1949 in Martinsburg, WV; the son of the late John and Elizabeth Caton. He was raised by his Grandmother, Alice Simpson along with his Aunt and Uncle; Polly and Eddie Manuel. Jerry worked for Advanced Auto Parts (formerly Big A and Carquest) for over 34 years. He was a lifetime member of Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue where his work, dedication, and accomplishments have forever impacted the department. Jerry was a loyal Washington Redskins fan.
Jerry married Theresa Snyder Caton, October 1, 1979 in Hagerstown, MD. Along with his beloved wife and dog Hershey, he is survived by his sons, Jonathan “John” Caton (Jessica) of Winchester and Dwayne Caton (Michelle) of Middletown; eight grandchildren; Isaiah Caton, Kambree Caton, Prestonn Caton, Colt Caton, Langley Caton, Launa Caton, Jaden Walls and Savannah Boczar; Aunt Polly Manuel of Winchester, and his mother-in-law, Cecelia Snyder of Winchester.
Jerry is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Caton Sowers; grandmother Alice Simpson; uncle, Eddie Manuel, and adored dog Rusty.
Services will be private at Jones Funeral Home, however, a celebration of life will be held at Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue on July 1, 2020, 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shawnee Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 2210 Valor Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
