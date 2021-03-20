Gerald L. Dunlap “Jerry”
Gerald L. Dunlap, 76, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Gerald was born in 1944 in Frederick County, VA, son of the late Herbert F. and Della E. Dunlap. He retired as a heavy equipment operator with Perry Engineering. Gerald loved working on cars and loved his Mustangs. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin and watching NASCAR. Gerald was a devoted Redskin fan. He was always available for his family and friends.
His wife, Barbara M. McCarty Dunlap, whom he married on April 4. 1964 preceded him in death in 2004.
Surviving are daughters, Wanda Lasure (Kenny) of Winchester, VA and Sharon Kimble (Wayne) of Berryville, VA; son, David Lidie of Falling Waters, WV; grandchildren, Mark Wayne Kimble, Wendy Kirby, David Lidie, Destiny Lidie; five great grandchildren; brothers, Herbert Dunlap (Karen) of Summit Point, WV and Tommy Dunlap of Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife Barbara, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Crites; grandson, Michael Crites; sisters, Daisy Owens, Darlene Updike and a brother, Elmer Dunlap.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the gathering at 1:00 pm with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will be in Paynes Chapel Cemetery, Bunker Hill, WV.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Saville, Brandon Saville, Jim Connelly, Herbie Dunlap, Marty Showalter and Kirk Gordon.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
