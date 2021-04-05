Gerald Pylypchuk "Jerry"

It is with profound sadness that the family of Gerald "Jerry" Pylypchuk announce his peaceful passing on April 2, 2021 at the age of 72 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Eileen; children, Eileen Ann Pylypchuk Sachs (Jon Sachs), Stephanie Martin (Andrew Martin), and Steven Pylypchuk (Sieglinde Pylypchuk); grandchildren, Adelheid Pylypchuk, Anna Martin and Lisbeth Pylypchuk; sister, Anna Johnson (Michael Johnson) as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Jerry was born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada and immigrated to Brooklyn at the age of 9 with his family. There, he found two lifelong loves - his wife Eileen and the sport of archery. Jerry and Eileen were the first husband and wife on the US National Archery Team. Jerry competed in too many international tournaments to name them all, but most notably were the World Archery Championship in 1983 where the USA men's team, of which he was a member, set a world record and served as the alternate for the 1984 USA Olympic Team. In 1986, they moved to Bloomfield, NJ where they set down roots. Jerry embodied the term "sportsmanship", fostering the sport to all archers and welcomed them with open arms in his home and holiday dinner table.
Jerry enjoyed his time working for Verizon for 40 years until he retired in 2010.
At Jerry's request, a private service for the family will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jerry's name to USA Crossbow, Inc (www.usacrossbow.org/)
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Winchester Medical Center for their care and compassion.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
