Gerald Thomas Carroll "Jerry"

Gerald Thomas “Jerry” Carroll, 78, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 28, 2019.
Gerald was born in 1940 in Virginia, son of the late Noah Iden and Lena Carroll. He was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1959 and was a UPS driver, retiring in 1996. Gerald was a member of the Winchester Elks and Stephens City Moose Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and going to the beach. Gerald was quite the host who enjoyed hosting poolside get-togethers at his home.
His wife, Kathryn Carroll, whom he married July 2, 1961, preceded him in death in 2018.
Surviving are daughters, Pamela C. MacGregor and Susan M. Largent; son, Christopher T. Carroll; grandchildren, Ryan and Jarrett Mann and Jordan Largent; and brothers, Richard and Noah Carroll.
Along with his parents and his wife, Gerald is preceded in death by a grandson, James Mann; sisters, Gladys Fletcher and Margaret Giles; and brothers, Charles and Ray Carroll.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the gathering at 1 pm with Reverend Doug Lowell officiating. Entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, Virginia.
A fellowship gathering will follow the service at the Stephens City Moose Lodge, 414 Double Church Road, Stephens City, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
