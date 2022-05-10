Gerald Vincent (Jerry) Clarke
Gerald Vincent (Jerry) Clarke, 86, of Cross Junction, VA, born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 22, 1935, to Catherine Cecilia (Fallon) and James Charles Clarke, passed peacefully to his eternal rest May 7, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He married Margaret Mary (Peggy) Flanagan on June 22, 1957, in Brooklyn. Together Peggy and Jerry raised seven children: Elizabeth M. (Larry) Pullen of Stephenson, VA, Gerald P. (Kathy) Clarke of Gore, VA, Daniel P. (Wendy) Clarke of Cross Junction, VA, Thomas L. (Holly Roberts) Clarke of Winchester, VA, Catherine (Bryan) Wetzel of Maurertown, VA, Cecilia (Jeff) Fagga of Romney, WV, Nancy C. (Trent) Baker of Appomattox, VA. He is preceded in death by three of his brothers: Robert Clarke, James Clarke and Kenneth Clarke and his sister Audrey Vance and stepsister Mary Jane Howe; his grandchildren Adam Clarke Nisivoccia, Olivia Rose Clarke, Nic Rodriguez and Jaime Lyn Day. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, a brother Francis X (Norene) Clarke of Oldsmar, FL, and three sisters-in-law: Norene Flanagan of NY, Hannah (Bill) Johnston of Lakewood, OH, and Anne Flanagan of Radcliff, KY.
Jerry and Peggy had 40 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren who have been an integral part of their lives, and their pride and joy.
Jerry earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering at The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn and an MBA from the University of Vermont. He retired from IBM in 1991 having worked in Utica, NY, Essex Junction, VT, and Manassas, VA. He retired again from VPMEP in Winchester ,VA, working as a consultant. He opened several small companies, including Champlain Valley Pools and Kings Kids Vacations in Burlington, VT. He operated his own consultancies, Lean Quality Associates and Global Business Winners. He loved business and loved talking about business. He occasionally taught business courses at Champlain College, Northern Virginia Community College, and Lord Fairfax Community College.
Jerry loved sailing. He owned several boats, including a 12-ft Aqua Cat and an 18-ft Shark (named After You) that he sailed on Lake Champlain. He outfitted his children with matching uniforms to “crew” his sailboat. He loved camping as a young boy on Staten Island, and later as a young man was frequently seen pulling his Nimrod camper behind his family Econoline Van. He helped his sons with the Boy Scouts for several years by camping out in the winter and cutting Christmas trees. Jerry and Peggy had a close- knit group of friends and they frequently hosted prayer meetings in their living room. He loved to travel to foreign countries and experience their diverse cultures.
Jerry was a lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church, most recently a 31-year member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus George Brent Council #5332 in Manassas and a Fourth Degree Knight in the Father Robert O. Hickman Assembly 1883 in Winchester. He was a member of The Ancient Order of Hibernians in Winchester.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home at 1600 Amherst Street in Winchester VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9am at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church at 1020 Main St, Berryville, VA. Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery at 115 E Bond St, Winchester, VA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in his honor to: New Eve Maternity Homes, PO Box 1518, Winchester, Virginia 22604.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfunerealhome.com
