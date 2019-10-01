Gerald W. Dulaney, 87, of Winchester, died Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Mr. Dulaney was born July 10, 1932 in Warren County, VA; the son of the late Frank L. and Annie Johns Dulaney. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954. He had worked in advertising with The Clarke Courier and The Winchester Star. He was a member of Living Church of God.
He married Margaret Moulton on January 27, 1979 in Hagerstown, MD.
Along with his wife he is survived by three step daughters, Stephanie McBride of Accident, MD, Faith Sousa of Pico Rivera, CA, and Linda Mosholder of Winchester; nine step grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a step daughter, Melanie Hilliard and a brother, Frank Alan Dulaney.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Fritts officiating. Burial will be private in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.