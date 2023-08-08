Gerald Wayne Marple Jr.
Gerald Wayne Marple JR, 47, of Winchester VA, passed away July 26, 2023.
Wayne, as he was known, was born March 28, 1976, in Winchester to the proud parents of Gerald Wayne Marple Senior and Goldie “Sue” Ratlief Marple.
Preceding him in death were both his parents and his brother Patrick Marple.
Wayne is survived by two sisters, Sherry Boggs and Patricia “Trisha” Barb, and two brothers, Danny Snapp and Chris Snapp. Wayne also leaves behind four beautiful daughters, Lilly Marple, Kaylee Marple, Megan Marple, Trinity Marple, a precious grandson Ryder, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family asks for privacy as no funeral service will be held.
