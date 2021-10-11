Geraldine Buchanan McNamara, 90, of Berryville, Virginia passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. McNamara was born October 1, 1931 in Tazwell, Tennessee, daughter of the late Alva Dow Buchanan and Callie Presley Buchanan.
She retired from DoubleDay where she worked a shipping clerk and then started a second career at Grafton Schools where she retired as a receptionist.
She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving are her son, Stuart Blaine McNamara (Donna); daughter, Sharon McNamara Foltz (Denis) all of Berryville, VA; sister, Charlene Parker of Winchester, VA; grandson, Wayne Foltz (Kristin); and great-grandchildren, Haley E. Foltz and Joshua D. Foltz all of Berryville, VA.
Her brother, Cecil and Curtis Buchanan preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Foltz, Dale Fritts, David Hardesty, Russell Jenkins, Jr., Tony Sanders, and Terry Salvador.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Rd., Winchester, VA 22602.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.