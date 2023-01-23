Geraldine Effie Clatterbuck Funk
Geraldine Effie Clatterbuck Funk, 86, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Geraldine was born on March 9, 1936, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Earl Ruffner and Acton Clatterbuck. She was raised by her grandmother, Effie Clatterbuck.
She was married to John Frederick Funk. She is survived by daughters, Shirley Funk (Larry), Debbie Coffman (Paul), Maggie Kump (Larry), Betty Dyche (Darel), and Dianne Creswell, all of Winchester, 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She worked at Manuel's and Wife Restaurant until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Matilda, her husband, and a grandson, Dwayne Funk.
Monetary donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice in her memory.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 24 at 1 pm at New Hope Baptist Church, 4699 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA, with Pastor Apostle Sanford Silver officiating. Viewing will take place at noon at the church and burial will take place at Mt. Hebron Cemetery following the service. The family would then like for you to join them at Woodmen of the World, 109 Boundary Avenue, Winchester 22602 (off of Senseny Rd.) for food and fellowship.
